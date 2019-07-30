



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, on Tuesday, faulted the screening process adopted by the senate.





He said the screening of some ministerial nominees by simply asking them to “bow and go” was “a display of comic relief.”





In a series of tweets, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain insisted that the current screening was a “pitiful joke.”





He tweeted: “When I was nominated to be a Minister by OBJ 13 years ago in 2006 I was screened by the Senate for no less than two hours and thirty gruelling and very difficult minutes on live television. There is no question that they did not ask me and there is none that I did not answer.

“In those days the Senate had great men and powerful intellectuals in its ranks. What we see today in the name of Ministerial screening is a pitiful joke. “Smile, show your teeth, bow and go” is NOT screening: it is a crass display of comic relief which is far below the Senate.”





Since the commencement of the current screening, the senate had asked several of the ministerial nominees to take a “bow and go”.





The Senate refused to quiz some ministerial nominees because they were former lawmakers.





The ministers-designate who had enjoyed the privilege include: Godswill Akpabio, Gbemisola Saraki, Hadi Sirika, Olorunnimbe Mamora, George Akume, Chris Ngige, Tayo Alasoadura, Emeka Nwajuiba, a serving Reps member and surprisingly, Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of Transportation.