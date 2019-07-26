 Evangelist warns singer Tope Alabi to stop using wigs, makeup, earrings so as not to end up in hell | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A Nigerian Evangelist, Victor Edet, took to Facebook to warn Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi over wearing 'weavons, attachments, artificial nails, makeup, earrings'.

Evangelist Victor Edet stated that if Tope Alabi fails to heed to his warning, she will end up not making heaven. Noting that the gospel singer is talented and gifted, he wrote;

TOPE Alabi, you are talented and gifted, but don't allow your labour to be in vain. Take off the Weavon, Attachment, Earrings, Make-up and Artificial Nails. Anyone who wear this things won't make Heaven.
