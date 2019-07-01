



The Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II has declared that all ethnic nationalities resident in Kano are indigenes of the state, irrespective of ethnic, cultural and religious differences.





The monarch, who spoke yesterday at the 10th Ofala festival of Eze Ndigbo Kano, His Royal Highness, Chief (Dr.) Boniface Ibekwe, said discrimination along tribal lines is prohibited in Islam.





His words, “The wealth and prosperity of Kano is based on its ability as a cosmopolitan city. For us in Kano, whether you are Nupe, Yoruba, Igbo, Kanuri, Muslim, Christian, if you identify yourself as a son of Kano, you are from Kano.





“Religion of Islam expressly prohibit tribalism. The Qu’aran is very clear on this issues. Allah says all mankind were created from one man and one woman (Adam and Eve). We made you as a people from different tribes so that you can recognize each other. The best of all among you is he who fears God.”

Emir Sanusi expressed delight that since his ascension on the throne that there has not been any ethnic clash in Kano.





“I want us to pray that the peace we are enjoying today shall continue; and in other parts of the country where we are experiencing ethnic clash and other problems of insecurity should also have peace,” he said.





According to him, Nigeria is designed by God to have unity in diversity.





He said, “I urge everyone of you to build friendship across ethnic and religious divides and also maintain that friendship.





“It is the wish of Allah that Nigeria has many ethnic and religious groups. We should maintain peace and live in peace. Many of you here today were born in Kano, your parents were also born here in Kano. So, who can come and tell you that you are not an indigene? We are all one and we should live together as brothers and sisters.”





The Royal Father also used the occasion to appeal to Igbo leaders in Kano to embrace peace and unity among themselves, pointing out that if they remain divided, they will find it difficult to achieve a common goal.





“The leader is a father of everybody and the leader should in turn accept everyone and be a father to everyone,” he added.





In his address, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, promised to ensure that the Sabon Gari community enjoy more democratic dividends within the next four years.





He recalled that his administration engaged in massive infrastructure development and healthcare delivery in Sabon Gari during his first tenure and promised to continue with the kind gesture.





Eze Ndigbo in Kano, Chief Ibekwe commended Governor Ganduje and Emir of Kano for ensuring peaceful co-existence in Kano and promised to use his good office to appeal to Igbo and other ethnic nationalities resident in Kano to maintain peace.





The occasion was well attended by all the Eze Ndigbos in the 19 northern states and other Royal Fathers from the South-East.