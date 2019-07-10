 Elisha Abbo, Remi Tinubu’s face-off takes front seat on social media | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Elisha Abbo, Remi Tinubu’s face-off takes front seat on social media

2:57 PM 0
A+ A-
Senator Abbo, Remi Tinubu's face-off takes front seat on Twitter

A video footage where Elisha Abboand Oluremi Tinubu, Nigerian senators, were seen engaging in a heated argument, has taken the front seat on social media platforms.

The duo were spotted, in the now-viral video, trading aggressive words during Abbo’s first hearing with the senate ad hoc committee set up to probe him.

The embattled lawmaker, who has been in the eye of the storm after a video of him assaulting a woman in a sextoy shop went viral, had apologised, but his action at the senate committee hearing on Tuesday sparked a heated argument with Tinubu, senator representing Lagos central.

Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, had sought for the hearing to be done privately, saying “I am not addressing camera, I am not addressing the press.”


Tinubu, however, retorted by telling him he was new in the senate and cannot tell the committee how to handle the hearing.

“You are just joining us. We have a procedure and we are also under the law. What we are doing, we are doing as a legislature. You don’t come in here when we invite you, despite you are our colleague, you are on the other side now,” she said.

The confrontation has since topped the menu on Twitter trends, where users have continued to register their differing views on the matter.

“If anything, I thank God for how Remi Tinubu handled the Elijah Abbo Session I thought he knew how to slap women, he should have gotten up to slap her for threatening him with suspension It was a case of one bully meeting a bigger bully in the schoolyard. You get what you give,” a Twitter user said.

“When Senator Remi Tinubu mentioned to a senator seated beside her that Abbo’s misdemeanour could be as a result of his age, I just hissed. That was a manifestation of what the political establishment think of us, younger people – as youthfully exuberant. That was not necessary,” another user said.

Here’s what Nigerians had to say:





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top