



The medical report of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has leaked to the media.





SaharaReporters on Monday published that the July 8, 2019 report shows that the detained Shiites leader in Nigeria was in need of urgent medical attention.





The Department of State Services, DSS, ordered test was conducted at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Department of Family Medicine on July 12, 2019.





This was before El-Zakzaky’s lawyer, Femi Falana, filed a bail application urging the court to grant Zakzaky permission to travel abroad for treatment.





The report for the DSS’ medical inquiry, signed by Dr Ramatu Abubakar (M.B.B.S, FMCFP, MRH), a Consultant Family Physician, states that El-Zakzaky, who is 60 years old, is “hypertensive”.





The report added that he suffers from “Hemimiparesis with left facial neck paralysis 18 months ago, secondary to the Ischemic phenomena in the brain.”





It recalled that he was in April 2019 diagnosed by a team of foreign doctors of having, “Ischaemic heart disease, left ventricular hypertrophy, chronic hypertension, cervical spondylitis causing nerve compression, right eye severe visual impairment with progressive open glaucoma, macular atrophy and left eye anophthalmia in addition to mental toxicity.”





Meanwhile, the Kaduna High Court on Monday fixed August 5, 2019, to rule on an application for medical attention filed by El-Zakzaky.





El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat were not in court.





Their lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, gave an update on their health and why they should be granted bail.





Court proceedings was held under heavy security as operatives manned roads and the building and some flash points.





Earlier, the IMN accused the Buhari government of obtaining a court order against it to cover up the killing of its members over the years.





IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa said this in a statement.





Noting that IMN was in consultation with their lawyers, Musa claimed that Shiites have been victims of Buhari government-sponsored terror attacks throughout his first term and now.