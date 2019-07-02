



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday re-arraigned former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, before a Federal High Court in Lagos over N6.9billion money laundering and fraud charges.





Recall that the EFCC last Friday told the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State that it was yet to receive briefings as to the ways to go since the trial of Fayose was transferred from Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, to Justice Chukwujekwu Joseph Aneke.





The EFCC counsel, S. A. Obafemi had opposed the re-arraignment of Fayose by reading the charges preferred against him, noting that “Since the matter was transferred, we are yet to hear from the EFCC on the way forward. We apologize to the court. That is the predicament we found ourselves.





“At this point, we ourselves, we are handicapped as to the way forward in this matter. We urge the court to give us another date for the defendants to be arraigned properly.”





While giving further reasons why the matter should be adjourned, the EFCC counsel said “the information we gathered is to the effect that the 1st defendant is still being investigated for further matters. The leading counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) has not been directed on the ways to go, that’s why he is not in court today.”





Justice Aneke, however, responded; “So I will just be here, waiting for EFCC to give directive when the matter is already before me? I don’t take directive from EFCC.”





Details later…