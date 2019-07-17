The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it will partner the National Youth Service Corps to fish out unqualified graduates currently in the scheme.The EFCC said it had received a request from the NYSC to check the activities of “unpatriotic Nigerians who sell their certificates to unqualified graduates to be able to undergo the youth service”.The acting chairman of the anti-corruption body, Mr Ibrahim Magu, stated these in Abuja when he received the NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his office in Abuja.A statement by the NYSC on Tuesday quoted Magu as saying the EFCC would support the NYSC in its move to combat fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.He stated, “We condemn the activities of unpatriotic elements who bring shame to the nation by their insatiable desire to make money at all costs, including the sale of certificates to unqualified graduates.”The NYSC DG appealed to the EFCC for support “in closely monitoring the activities of unscrupulous higher institutions which present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service”.He added, “It is very unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, present to us people who didn’t go to the four walls of the university as graduates for mobilisation.“Currently, we are investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English.”