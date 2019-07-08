



Maikanti Baru, the outgoing group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says Ibrahim Magu, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wants him to join his team.





Baru, who joked about the appointment to Magu’s team, added that he just wants to go safely into retirement to rest.





Speaking at his valedictory session in Abuja on Monday, Baru said many may be wondering why the EFCC chairman is present at the event ongoing at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, stating that Magu had come in peace.





“Today, people are surprised, what is EFCC doing here? Is he (the EFCC Chairman) here to carry the GMD? I am going to surprise you because he came with a badge for me,” Baru said.





“The NNPC was the very first agency to imbibe that government drive of fighting corruption. NNPC inaugurated an in house anti-corruption committee in October 2000.





“When people talk about transparency and integrity, NNPC has always always always watched out for infractions and corruption acts.”





He said the EFCC was not present to investigate NNPC but to continue in its support for the corporation, which he added that has remained transparent.





Baru narrated how he was appointed the chairman of the NNPC anti-corruption committee by Funsho Kupolokun, former GMD of the NNPC.





He added that “ever since the EFCC chairman found that out, he said he is coming with a badge that as I go out of this place, he is going to put badge on me as a member of his team”.





“I want to go on retirement, please,” Baru said.





Baru has served as NNPC GMD for the last three years — and is to be replaced by recently appointed GMD, Mele Kyari.