Seidu Oshiomhole, member-elect of the Edo State House of Assembly, has been allegedly caught on tape stating how the 15 lawmakers-elect opposed to the inauguration of the Edo Assembly are being sustained in Abuja.





In the tape, Seidu was heard telling somebody that many Nigerians have come to their rescue in terms of funding.





Seidu, who is younger brother to the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, however, said the audio tape was doctored.





In one of the revelations, Seid, who spoke in English and pidgin said: “We are becoming stronger now as who is who in Nigeria are now coming to our aid.

“Na money dey find us now. We no dey look for money. Na money come dey look for us, we dey even reject money now.





“Dem dey give members (referring to the inaugurated assembly members) N5 million and that na official money. Them no know say GO (referring to Governor Godwin Obaseki) no fit give person one extra kobo.





“We don get five million, ten million, twenty thousand dollars, 15 thousand dollars. If na money, na we be money.”





Reacting to the leaked audio tape, Seid told journalists in Benin, the Edo state capital, that the recording was meant to divert attention from the focus of the lawmakers-elect.





He said, “I don’t want to make comment on it. We have a primary issue we are dealing with.





“I will speak on it after we have properly resume sitting. They want to divert our attention.”