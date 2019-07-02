The Department of State Services has cleared a total of 21 ministerial nominees ahead of today’s resumption of the National Assembly.Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, upon assuming office for his first term, took six months to constitute his cabinet.It was however gathered that the case would be different this time, with the list of the nominees set to be transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation in line with the 1999 Constitution soon.A security source said that the vetting, which is being headed by a deputy director of the DSS, is being conducted discreetly in order not to jeopardize or politicize the process.Another source in the presidency disclosed that the clearance of 14 nominees have been communicated to the presidency officially, while seven are yet to be communicated.“The screening has been going on since about four weeks ago. Based on what I know, there were no issues with most of the nominees invited by the DSS.“I know that 21 of them have been cleared so far. Out of that number, 14 have their clearance communications with the presidency.“But the official communication for seven of them has not reached the presidency yet, although they have been cleared.“‎ If you add the two together, that gives you 21 nominees that have been cleared so far,” the source said.Speaking on when the list of nominees would be transmitted to the National Assembly, the source stated that it would be done within the next two weeks.“They’re still working on some of the names of the nominees from the states,” the source said“The final list of all the nominees should be ready this week. But I doubt if the Senate will get it this week.“It may have to be next week or in the next two weeks.”