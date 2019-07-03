Some lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives were, on Wednesday, seen exchanging blows over the position of minority leader.Although the Wednesday session started quite peacefully. but soon went rowdy after Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker, announced Ndudi Elumuelu as the minority leader.This, apparently. did not go down well with the PDP members as their leadership had earlier written to the Speaker, that their preferred candidate is Kingsley Chinda, a lawmaker from Rivers state.