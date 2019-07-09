



The drama surrounding the assault by Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo on a woman in Abuja continued on Tuesday with the Senator engaging in an argument with members of the Senate Committee set up to investigate the incident.

At the hearing which took place in Abuja, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is a member of the panel and Senator Abbo argued over his probe by the committee.

She was displeased that the embattled senator was trying to ‘undermine’ the committee, noting that he could have stopped the panel if he felt it was going against its mandate.





Tinubu added that Abbo failed to listen to the panel and accused him of dictating to members of the committee.





She, thereafter, asked him, “Do you want us to protect you, or do you want us to defend you, or you want to be on your own?”





She also informed him that the panel, having been constituted by the Senate, has the power to suspend him.





On his part, Senator Abbo raised concern over the threat to suspend him and vowed to resist any attempt of such.





Senator Tinubu, in a swift response, told the embattled lawmaker that nobody has issued any threat against him.