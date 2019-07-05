



Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, urged the nation’s judiciary to always reflect in their judgment what the people expect.





“I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility.





“The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be,” he stated in a statement on Friday, NAN reports.





On the Osun judgement, he said: “The love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Adeleke and the PDP is not over and cannot be overlooked.





“Those who think this is the end of the road for Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No.





“Today marks the continued ascendancy of Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.





“They had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. it is only delayed,” he said.





Abubakar, who was the PDP Presidential Candidate in the February presidential election, said that he extended his hands of brotherhood to Adeleke in all his future endeavours.





He also assured the people of Osun that the PDP remembers their love and acceptance, promising that he would never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.