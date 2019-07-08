



Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa north, has pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of assault preferred against him by the police.





The lawmaker was arraigned at a magistrate’s court in Zuba, federal capital territory (FCT), on Monday.





Abdullahi Ilellah, a senior magistrate, granted the lawmaker a N5 million bail and two sureties in like sum.





Ilellah also ruled that the sureties must have verifiable addresses within the FCT.





The case was adjourned till July 22 for hearing.





Abbo was arraigned by the police for allegedly assaulting a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja. He initially claimed he was also attacked at the shop, arguing that the video was doctored.





But following a backlash, he tendered an apology describing himself as an ambassador of Christ.





On Thursday, the surrendered himself to the FCT police command and was grilled for hours, spending the night in custody.





More to follow…