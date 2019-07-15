The Lagos Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Chief Sunbo Onitiri has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to either stick to his membership of Miyetti Allah group and resign as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or retain his position and openly denounce his membership of the Miyetti Allah group.Onitiri said this on Sunday in a statement sent to newsmen.Onitiri’s statement is coming in the wake of the murder of the daughter of the pan Yoruba cultural group, Afenifere; Pa Reuben Fasoranti.The late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin was on Friday evening murdered in cold blood allegedly by Fulani herdsmen. The murder has generated national outrage and President Muhammadu Buhari had since ordered security agencies to fish out the killers.Read the full statement below:RESIGN NOW AS MEMBER OF MIYETTALLAH OR RESIGN AS PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA AND DECLARE FULANI KILLER HERDSMEN A TERRORIST GROUP.I wish to implore President Buhari to disown and immediately resign as a member of the dreaded Miyett Allah group or resign as President of Nigeria as membership of such dreaded group is in conflict with the constitutional role of protecting lives and properties of Nigerians.You would all recall that on May 29th 2019 PMB openly swore on oath before all Nigerians to protect all Nigerians and defend the Constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria. As we speak The security of all Nigerians is totally being compromised and it’s in imminent danger.The terrorist Fulani killer Herdsmen have laid siege on our highways and forests with our security agencies looking the other way. The bandits not only kidnap but open fire on innocent and defenceless Nigerians.The imminent question that comes to mind is do we have our Security agencies on the side of Nigerians? Then how come that these bandits get away with the mindless killings they unleashed on hapless Nigerians. The killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin is a death too many. It is an affront on the women fold, an affront on all defenceless people of Nigeria which we should all rise to condemn and call to question the loyalty of our so-called Nigerian Army. We have spent our huge resources on our security agencies and till today they take a lion share of our annual budget. Is this what we pay for?.The primary duty of every responsible government is to protect the lives and properties of its citizens. You would all agree with me that this government has failed woefully in combating the Boko Haram, kidnappers, Fulani killer Herdsmen, and other bandits. The insecurity in our country has worsened since PMB took over. We heard that the killer Fulani Herdsmen have organized cells in the South West, South East and South South asides their already well-established cells in the North. This means that the Fulanisation of Nigeria is almost complete. Nigeria is under siege while our security agencies look the other way.We stand on the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and call on President Buhari to declare Fulani killer Herdsmen a Terrorist Group and wipe out all its cells in our highways and forests. Nigeria is not home to all Fulanis in Africa. The Jihad must stop. Enough of killings of innocent Nigerians.