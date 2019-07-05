



A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has reacted to the judgement of Supreme Court on the Osun State governorship election which favoured Isiaka Oyetola, saying that democracy and judiciary are being stressed under Gen. Muhammadu Buhari.





Frank said that the rule of law has been replaced with the rule of force, intimidation and blackmail under the current administration.





Frank in a statement shortly after the apex court’s verdict on Friday said:





“The Supreme Court’s ruling on the Osun State gubernatorial petition is not surprising because the judgement was already in public domain long before it was read because the Justices that decided the case had been compromised by APC and General Buhari’s government through outright blackmail, coercion, threats and intimidation.





“Nigerians do not need a soothsayer or a prophet to know who the actual winner of the Osun State Governorship election is. This judgement granting victory to the candidate of the APC is nothing but a day light robbery against the people of Osun state and by extension Nigeria.





“It is for this reason that the Supreme Court did not take the Constitution into consideration but preferred to use technicalities. Shame to the Supreme Court Justices for this laughable judgement!





“Was it the fault of the petitioner that Justice Peter Obiora was absent? Why should the petitioner, Senator Ademola Adeleke pay for the absence of Justice Obiora?





“An illegal government has today been forced on the people of Osun State by the Supreme Court. This is a disgrace to the judiciary and it is abominable that the Supreme Court allowed itself to be used to legalize this illegality.”





The political activist, however, called on Nigerians to be vigilant and pay more attention to the Presidential Election Tribunal which he believes will end up at the Supreme Court so as not to allow a similar miscarriage of justice that just happened in Osun State to repeat itself in the presidential election petition.





“We have it on good authority that the APC is putting pressure on the Supreme Court to use similar technicalities to throw out the presidential election petition when it gets to them. They also plan to do the same in Sokoto and Kano states.





“I call on the youths and Nigerians in general to rise up to the occasion and tell General Buhari and his illegitimate government that they will not accept any form of injustice that may take place in the presidential election petition.





“The Supreme Court Justices must shun any form of inducement, coercion, blackmail, intimidation or threats to their lives and families, by Gen. Buhari and his APC gang to rule in their favour, as everybody know the true winner of the presidential election, otherwise Nigerians will hold the Supreme Court Justices responsible.





“The Supreme Court Justices should bear in mind that the future of Nigeria is at stake, this is about Nigeria and not the Supreme Court Justices as the international community and all Nigerians are watching and hoping that they will stand by the truth.





“This is the time for the Supreme Court Justices to make history by borrowing a leaf from the Kenyan Supreme Court and decide the rightful winner of the 2019 presidential election,” Frank said.