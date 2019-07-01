



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo not to fall into depression amidst the rape allegation against him.





He gave the advice in light of Fatoyinbo’s decision to take leave of absence.





Recall that wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, Busola, had alleged that the COZA founder forcefully raped her when she was young.





The mother-of-three narrated how Pastor Fatoyinbo allegedly forced his way into her when she was a teenager.





Fatoyinbo, who denied the allegation, however, admitted that Busola once attended the same church with his family.





The clergyman consequently ordered his lawyers to institute both criminal and civil cases against Busola.





Following the controversies generated by the allegation, Fatoyinbo had disclosed his decision to step down momentarily.





However, Omokri urged the clergyman to stay strong because God is on his side.





In a post on his Facebook, Omokri wrote: “Dear Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo,





“It is natural to ASSUME that those you helped will automatically be GRATEFUL. But learn from Moses. Moses killed an Egyptian to save his fellow Hebrew.





“But when a Hebrew felt he could use it against Moses, he did. Everyone is turning against you. Don’t feel bad. Let the Holy Spirit minister to you.





“Sometimes, God ALLOWS (but does not CAUSE) CATASTROPHE and DISASTER to befall you, so you can know the JUDASES around you. When you are DOWN, your JUDASES will STEP on you in order to RISE and TREND. Don’t worry.





“The God that is CORRECTING you is also the God that will be CONNECTING you. ?Don’t sink into depression.





“Take into account the God that is for you. ODDS bow down to GOD. So let them come against you. God will use the ODDS that were meant to be against you as a stepping stone for you.





“Remember, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you”-Hebrews 13:5.”