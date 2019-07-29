A dead body has been found in the house of Arsenal star, Mohamed Elneny in Egypt, according to Gazetta.Egyptian police are now investigating the matter after the corpse was discovered by the player’s father.The newspaper reports that Elneny’s dad immediately notified the authorities after he discovered the ‘lifeless body inside his son’s home.’The house, close to the city of Mahalla Al-Kubra, is currently under construction.Police are yet to formally identify the deceased and it is not known whether it was a criminal act or an accident.The Egyptian midfielder was missing from Arsenal’s squad to face Lyon on Sunday afternoon, as the Gunners slipped to a 2-1 defeat in the Emirates Cup.