The singer, who was said to have previously signed a deal with Scooter Braun, manager to Bieber, gave the hint in a recent video seen on social media platforms.“I’m about to drop my album which comes out in July. I’ll also drop a big single featuring Chris Brown. We’ve got so many guest artistes on the album. By the grace of God, I’ll have Justin Bieber on that too,” he said.Quavo, Meek Mill, Migos, Lil Baby would also be featuring in the album alongside a squad of other international acts.American singer, Chris Brown had previously shared a post on his Instagram page to confirm his upcoming collaborative single with Davido.Recall that Davido has in time past collaborated with international artistes like Meek Mill, Tinashe, Wale, Clean Bandit, Popcaan among others.