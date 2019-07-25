Music superstar, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has emerged the richest Nigerian on Instagram, with his single post valued at over N26 million.According to Instagram Rich List 2019 by Hopper HQ 2019, Davido holds the second position in Africa and occupies 38 positions on global rating.Mohammed Salah, Egyptian and Liverpool football star is the richest African celebrity on IG and occupies spot 26 at the global level.Davido is one of the active Nigerian celebrities on Instagram and he makes use of the social media platform to share information about his career and life.(NAN)