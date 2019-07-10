Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku on Tuesday labelled Nigeria’s democracy as “embarrassing and insulting”.He made the statement while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he received a former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, who paid him a congratulatory visit at Government House.Ishaku noted that the decision of the police to lay siege to his private residence in Abuja was “unaccountable, nonsense and disgraceful”.Ishaku said, “I feel very bad that the democratic government of the All Progressives Congress is not living according to the tenets of the constitution, it is disgraceful, embarrassing and insulting.“I am shocked that only my party (the Peoples Democratic Party) voiced out in condemnation of the police siege. The APC didn’t talk about it. Don’t they have governors? Can somebody walk into an APC governor’s house and search it?“They broke the door of the gate, broke all the doors of my house, threw out my children who I begged for two years to come back to Nigeria. One of them has gone back; I’m still begging him to come back to Nigeria. This is nonsense.”Alhassan, who was Ishaku’s main contender in the 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in the state, vowed to work with the governor towards the development of the state.She said, “I believe that leadership is ordained by God and we cannot all be governors at the same time. Therefore, I have accepted my fate for losing gallantly.“My visit to you is to demonstrate oneness as we all contested to better the lives of our people upon emergence, but we cannot emerge at the same time.“It becomes expedient to team up with you to move the state forward. Although I have not defected to the PDP, my supporters and I are ready to assist whenever there is a need for us to render assistance.”