“Dear MFM, kindly consider the following scriptures before your next prayer session. Please if you pray for your member’s enemies to die, STOP IT!



“Instead, teach your congregation to pray for their enemies to prosper and encourage them to lend their enemies money whenever they need it, expecting nothing in return, as Christ instructed us to.



“Anything outside this is an Antichrist doctrine!”

“But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! Bless those who curse you. Pray for those who hurt you.”



He added Luke 6:35, which reads: “But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them, expecting nothing in return. Then your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High; for He is kind to the ungrateful and wicked.”

