An Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dahiru, is currently undergoing a medical test after promoting himself to the rank of Comptroller-General, claiming he was directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over from the current CG, Hameed Ali.The Spokesman for the Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, said in a terse message that the officer was already at the customs medical centre to determine his frame of mind.He said, “What happened was that an assistant superintendent of customs came to the office wearing the rank of a deputy comptroller-general.“From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind, so a doctor was immediately invited. He is presently undergoing a medical examination at the medical unit of the service.”Dahiru had on Monday entered into the office of the customs boss informing him that Buhari had appointed him as the new CG.