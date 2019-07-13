Fly Boy Inc label boss, Kizz Daniel has slammed a 100 Million Naira lawsuit on Vanguard Newspapers over a ‘malicious publication’, where the singer had called out the newspaper and also denied granting an interview which stated that he verbally attacked celebrities for protesting against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, who is currently being accused of rape by Busola Dakolo as well as some other women and former church members.Different media outfits had published a report where Kizz Daniel allegedly said Wizkid was the only person who had a brain and other celebrities who had written against pastor Biodun were brainless.Kizz Daniel, in a letter written to Vanguard through his lawyers, demands a public apology and withdrawal of the publication, a written undertaking not to publish anything about him without confirmation and the sum of 100 million naira to cover for reputational damage he has already suffered.