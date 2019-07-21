Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari has warned the Inspector General of Police against intimidating Busola Dakolo and her husband, Timi over the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA.Busola had come out openly to accuse Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago when she was still 16 years old, but Fatoyinbo denied the allegation.On Saturday, the police summoned singer, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola to Abuja on Tuesday over alleged falsehood, mischief and threat to life and criminal conspiracy,Reacting to this on her Twitter account, Aisha called the attention of the Inspector General of Police to a story from Sahara Reporters titled: Policemen storm Busola Dakolo’s residence.And on top she left no doubt where she stands with the array of hashtags :“ATTENTION : INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE #SayNoToRape #JusticeForRapeVictims #SayNoToIntimidation,” she tweeted.