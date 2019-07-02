The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in 19 Northern states and Abuja and President of International Church Growth Ministry have condemned any act of sexual immorality and were unanimous in their call for the accused pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo to step aside and allow for thorough investigation of the allegations or rape leveled against him by Busola DakoloChairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Yakubu Pam, and frontline Church Growth expert, Dr. Francis Akin-John, argued that any man of God who cannot control his libido should have nothing to do near a pulpit. Pam opined that the office of a pastor ordinarily was a very exalted position, adding that for anyone to have debased himself to do such despicable thing was condemnable. He said: “It’s not the kind of thing ears are supposed to hear of ordinary church members, let alone a pastor.I think it is high time for Christian Association of Nigeria to mandate the bloc leaders to start scrutinizing candidates to be accepted as pastors. “There should be a means of ascertaining those to be admitted as pastors in this country, because some of these pastors who come in through the back door are giving the church a bad name.‘’It’s only in Nigeria that the church is well united through CAN and I believe if care is not taken about how we recruit our followers, especially our clergy men, and frown at certain things happening around the church, then we will begin to loose our ground gradually from the society.” According to him, what has happened now is a wake up call for all Christian leaders in the country to put their houses in order.He added that as the immediate supervisor of the embattled cleric, Northern CAN would immediately set up a committee to investigate and ascertain where he is from and find out from his local government of origin to know about his background before taking any action. He also promised to reach out to the victim and her family members and appease them, noting that there was very little the church could do now beyond making peace with the aggrieved victim and her family members.Also, Sam Adeyemi, the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, has demanded prayers for the church and families of the accused and accuser. In an Instagram post, yesterday, he said there should be a legal process to establish the truth on the rape allegation. “My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape. “As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved.The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1). “While these are still allegations, I empathise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time.“While the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counselling, to establish the truth in these circumstances. “Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church.”Also, Poju Oyemade, senior pastor, Covenant Christian Centre, C3, said: “I have been asked by many well-meaning people about my position concerning the accusation of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.“I could only watch the tape by Busola Dakolo for a few minutes, it was difficult to sit through it. From what I heard, it is impossible not to be heartbroken and sympathise with her. “She must have gone through a lot and then to sit to tape her experience must have been very painful.She is today a wife and mother of three to have to relive a 20yr old experience. “I immediately contacted the spiritual leader in the Body of Christ. I believe Pastor Biodun defers in authority to, to wade into the issue and bring about a decision. “He informed me of his position. It was that Pst Biodun should first step down from the pulpit indefinitely, suspend seven days of glory and make a public statement. These he made known to him directly in an hour.”