The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday struck out a suit challenging the fitness of Justice Tanko Muhammad to hold the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff, Malcom Omirhobo Foundation, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.Upholding the preliminary objection raised by the defendants in the suit filed, Justice Ekwo held that the group’s object of registration does not authorise it to engage in the “public interest litigation” which it claimed to be undertaking by filing the action.