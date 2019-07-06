Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the forfeiture of 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, valued at $40m, belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.The judge ordered that the items should be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.The forfeiture order followed an ex parte application moved on Friday by a lawyer for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.The application, titled action in rem, had Diezani as the only defendant and it was filed pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.The EFCC said in the application that it found and recovered the jewellery and the customised gold iPhone “on the premises of the respondent,” adding that it reasonably suspected that the former minister acquired them with “proceeds of unlawful activities.”The judge adjourned till August 23, 2019 for further proceedings.