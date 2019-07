A Kaduna State High Court will on Thursday hear the application of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zazaky and wife, Zeenat, seeking to travel to India for medical attention.





The IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges.





The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna that the case would resume on Thursday.





Bayero said the IMN leader, who is standing trial before the state High Court, brought the application seeking the court’s permission to travel outside the country.

According to the official, the IMN leader and his wife had applied to be granted permission to travel to Metanta Hospital, New Delhi, India and return to Nigeria for continuation of the trial as soon as they are discharged.





Bayero said that Justice D.H Khobo would preside over the hearing on the application on July 18.





NAN recalls that Justice Gideon Kurada, who was handling the case, on April 25 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely.





The indefinite adjournment was to enable the judge serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe.





Femi Falana (SAN), the lead counsel to the defendants had told newsmen after the adjournment that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zeenat, were in dire need of medical attention, the reason why they could not appear in court at the time.





Falana had said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on Dec. 14, 2015.