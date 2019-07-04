



A federal high court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore challenging the open grazing prohibition and establishment law passed by the Benue state house of assembly.





At its sitting on Thursday, Okon Abang, a judge, also awarded N100,000 damages against the plaintiff, to be paid to all the 14 defendants named in the suit.

He premised his judgment on the failure of the plaintiff to comply with an order issued by the court in 2017, directing the association to amend the originating summons.





Bamidele Qudari of the federation high court had ruled there was no valid originating summons before the court regarding the suit.





