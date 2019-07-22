



Dr Rufai Aliyu of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has advised the Federal Government to convert redundant local government staffers to state police.





Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Birnin Kebbi that this would help to shore up the dearth of personnel currently existing within the police force.





He said that they would be able to tackle insecurity more efficiently in their various states in the country.





“Some local government staffers are redundant and idle.





He alleged that only a handful of their staff members in the various local government were working.





“Others are redundant and idle.





“We have a shortage of manpower within the police force in the country. So, the idle local government staffers should just be converted to state police.





“The government will train them on how to provide security for the communities in their states and local government areas,’’ he said.





He said that with such an arrangement, the states would be safer and have power to train and equip their primary security force.





“The state governments can then take over their welfare depending on their needs.





“Each state has varying security needs and different structures are needed to tackle such problems.





“By decentralising the police force, there will be room for customised training and provisions for the new state police forces.’’





He said that with the country’s current population put at about 200 million; it needed no fewer than two million policemen to safeguard the lives and properties of her citizens.





“If there are state police forces, their officers and men will be able to identify and understand every corner of their state of operations.





“They will also be able to fish out possible criminal elements’ outlets than the federal police,’’ he said.





Aliyu said by giving the state governments power to have their own police force, they would respond better to security threats within their states without having to wait for orders from the Federal Government before acting.





He also said that the primary functions of the local government according to the 1999 Constitution were the maintenance of markets and motor parks.





Others include the provision of public convenience, registration of births and death, construction and maintenance of roads and street lights.





“Local governments used to provide primary education and primary healthcare services for their residents.





“But today, the councils have failed woefully in performing their constitutional functions,’’ he said.





He, however, advised the Federal Government to grant financial autonomy to local governments for them to be able to take care for the welfare of their workers.