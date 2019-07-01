Instagram comedian, Lizzy Jay has
accused Yoruba movie director Jimoh Abiodun of sexually abusing her.
She wrote:
‘you s3xually abused me and you
do this to many people’s daughters while you instill fear in them not to speak
out. Will you be happy if anyone sexually abused your daughter?’
According to her, the movie
director is trying to destroy evidence she has against him.
As seen in the screenshot below,
she expressed gratitude that the movie director didn't succeed in raping her.
