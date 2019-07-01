In reaction to the allegations from Lizzy Jay, Jimoh Abiodun shared the below message and screenshots.





“@iamlizzyjay RAPE and ATTEMPT TO RAPE are two serious allegations that should never be trivialised because the real victims are out there and they need help and people’s voice. Lizzy you don’t have to work with me to be successful in life, neither do I have to work with you to be great. If I say I can’t work with you in my team anymore, that doesn’t mean you should take your bitterness to this level. You can move on my dear and you can do great.





You threw all cautions to the wind and mention my name publicly in a slander. Lizzy, you have a father, you have a brother, how would you feel if someone did this to them? I’ve got my family and people who look up to me. I have a file on every single publications you’ve made with my name in it but I’ll still stretch out this hand of alternative resolution, asking you to retract and apologise.





The actress replied his threat to sue by saying:



Abey Jimoh, you know this is no lie or fake allegations.. But what was I expecting you to say in the first place?... There are few others you've molested but they are too afraid to talk, because you've succeeded in manipulating them... Anyways, I'm not in for any social media noise anymore, let's take this thing up legally!



Contrary to your post that you claim you said you don't want me anymore in you team.. Well that is a lie, because I LEFT YOUR TEAM MYSELF I left because I know of your atrocities, I left because I couldn't deal with your selfishness anymore! Moreover Mr AbeyJomo, I have made my name before I ever met you, so why will I ever be bitter against you? Please sir, say something else! HOW COULD I HAVE LEFT MYSELF AND BE BITTER TOWARDS YOU... for what? I've worked with many brands before I ever met you, so what is the reason for the bitterness?

