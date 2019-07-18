The Code of Conduct Bureau in Oyo State has said it is awaiting directives to verify the N48bn assets declared by the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and those of the officials of the last administration in the state.The Director of CCB in the state, Mr. Moses Atolagbe, said the directive to verify all the people that had declared one asset or the other would come from the bureau headquarters.Atolagbe, who spoke in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, noted that there were a few people in the last administration of the state who were yet to comply with asset declaration.He stated, “We have a few people that have not complied with the position of the law.“They are very few in number; some of them are out of the country and others are based on health ground.“They have got in touch with the bureau and one of them showed up on Monday.“We will just give them a little ample opportunity; when they don’t comply, they would be prosecuted.“We have done that before, a former commissioner in Oyo State in time past had been prosecuted for failure to comply.”The CCB boss further said some newly appointed public office holders had picked up their asset declaration forms but some had yet to return them.