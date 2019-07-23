



The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued licences to three new banks.





According to an updated list made available on the apex bank’s website, the number of banks has increased to 23 from 21.





The CBN also issued a licence to a non-interest bank, increasing the number to two.





The new deposit money banks are Titan Trust Bank Limited and Globus Bank Limited.





TAJ Bank Limited also joins Jaiz Bank as a non-interest bank.





More to follow…