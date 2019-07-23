Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has confirmed that the bank will restrict forex for the importation of milk.
Emefiele made this known on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the end of the two-day meeting of the monetary policy committee of the bank.
He said $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion is spent every year to import milk.
More to follow…
