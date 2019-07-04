The cause of Wednesday global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has been revealed.Users were unable to send and receive images, videos and other files on the three platforms while the outage lasted.A Facebook spokesperson explained that a “routine maintenance operation” accidentally triggered a bug that made it difficult for users to upload or send photos and videos, US media reported.The outage frustrated users of the world’s largest social network, with many taking to Twitter to complain.“Earlier today [Wednesday], some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms.“During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos.“The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We’re sorry for any inconvenience,” Facebook said.