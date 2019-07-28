One is a strong critic of president Buhari while the other is a strong supporter yet here they are, 'having a good time.'
Recall that on Friday, Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, asked Festus Keyamo, ministerial nominee from Delta state, to recite the second stanza of the national anthem.
Melaye made the request while asking the nominee questions during the ministerial screening. (read here)
