The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has denied receiving any amount from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to attend its April 7, 2015, Congress in Cairo, Egypt.CAF, in a statement, was reacting to claims that $565,471 was spent by the NFF for the Congress, following a letter from the Special Investigative Presidential Panel (SPIP) dated June 10, 2019.Part of the letter to CAF which was signed by SPIP chairman, Okoi Obono-Obla, read: “The Agency is investigating the Nigeria Football Federation on the 2014 FIFA World Cup payments and other financial transactions made to CAF on 2nd of April, 2015 and 10th of April, 2015 respectively.“The NFF had by its President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick claimed to have spent to your organization the sum of $565,471 to attend the 2015 Congress on the above stated in Cairo, Egypt. Please kindly clarify if you received such payments from the NFF to attend the said Congress.”In its reply through its general secretary, Mouad Hajji, on June 30, 2019, CAF said attending any of its congresses does not require any financial contribution from members associations.“Referring to the final report (please find attached the enclosed copy) approved by the 2015 General Assembly It appears that CAF did not receive any payment from the Nigeria Football Federation.“The participation of all the National Associations in the Congress is free and requires no contribution from the latter to the holding of these General Assemblies and the expenses are borne by CAF for all the representatives of the participating federations.“In conclusion, I confirm that no contribution from the Nigeria Football Federation has been received by CAF.“While remaining at your disposal, for more clarifications, please accept dear Mr. Chairman our most sincere greetings,” the statement read.