



Apostle Johnson Suleman, Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to bury the idea of the proposed Ruga farm settlement programme.





Suleman gave the call while commending the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for suspending the programme.





In a tweet, the clergyman wrote: “God bless the federal government for this decision to suspend RUGA.





“I hope they not only suspend but bury the idea..God bless you.”





Buhari is said to have suspended the Ruga programme pending further notice.





RUGA settlement scheme was an idea designed to stem the tide of herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of the country.





But some states affected and members of the public understood it as another form of the earlier proposed cattle colony by the federal government, hence kicked against it.





However, a source close to the presidency hinted newsmen on Wednesday, that Buhari may have resolved to suspend the scheme till further consultations.





The source said, after consultations with stakeholders, Buhari had resolved to put away the idea for a thorough review and well-accepted approach to the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.