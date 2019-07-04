



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has come under fire over her reaction to the viral video of Senator Elisha Abbo’s assault on a lady in Abuja.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmaker, who is the youngest Senator in the ninth National Assembly, was seen in a 10-minute video footage repeatedly slapping a woman, after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of calling him a drunk.





Reacting to the incident, Dabiri-Erewa tweeted, “To think that this PDP guy was said to have ‘defeated’ one of our most respected female parliamentarians, Senator Binta Masi Garba. The Senate must not protect him. He should be charged . The footage is enough evidence . He deserves to be in Prison.”





This reaction angered some social media users, who accused her of having shown no empathy for the woman who was attacked and being insensitive.

@ChiomaChuka wrote, “Shame that your response has NO empathy for the woman, just a slant across political lines.





“There’s an entire season of #Ganduje videos, not a peep from you. But, PDP, and you’ve found your voice!





“I loved you as a journalist, but I hate what you’ve become as a politician. Sad.”





@exclusiveboobs, “This is who she always was. Politics only brought out her real personality. Shame.”





@Nwaonyekuzi, “That is yet to make any impact as a leader. She is busy playing politics at expense of quality leadership.”





@Samuelbodunde, “It’s a very big irony. So easy for them to be political, no human empathy.”





@ceetyna001, “Quite sad…





@abikedabiri is an example of the kind of woman we don’t want/need in politics. She was definitely more useful to everybody as a journalist.”





Oseuntadef, “That’s to show how fake she is. This politician is her true colour.”





@Yusufwrites, “You have earned my respect with this reply. Everything shouldn’t be about politics. Humanity comes first. Shame on Abike.”





@Lewisih, “Very well put. In matters that touch the core of our existence and humanity, it behoves on us to fly above the fray of politics and speak without prejudice, moreso, when in the public eye and likely seen as behavioral model. Political Abike’s one of great disappointment.”





@BusolaDavid, “Thank you Chioma! You’ve said all I’ve had In mind since she started misbehaving. I loved her as a journalist too, this terrible side of hers is painful to see.”





@Ngozibekee, “I wish she can understand that money doesn’t clean bad behavior.”





@classicdilla, “I guess this is the real Abike Dabiri. The journalist was just a decoy.”