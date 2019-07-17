



The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s approach to the fight against corruption was nothing new compared to those of his predecessors – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Musa Yar’Adua and Dr Goodluck Jonathan.





In a statement yesterday by its Media and Publications Officer, Toyin Odofin, CACOL noted that corruption was Nigeria’s greatest problem.





The group submitted that the gross underdevelopment in Nigeria was rooted in corruption, because the resources that should have been used for public good were being cornered by a few individuals.





The statement quoted CACOL’s Executive Chairman, Mr Debo Adeniran, as calling on relevant anti-graft agencies to be “more total and pragmatic in the fight against corruption to root the orgy of corruption completely out of the country.





“The current government’s fight against corruption must be reviewed to make any tangible impact.





“The fight against official heist under the Muhammadu Buhari government has been just same way of its predecessors since 1999, in terms of scope and width of operations and too discriminatory to achieve the ultimate goal of dissuading office holders from their seeming pathological attachment to corruptive acts.





“This is without any prejudice to the courage and greater resolve so far shown by this government in tackling the menace like the Single Treasury Account, whistleblower policy, among others, which are no doubt, very bold and unprecedented steps towards stemming the tide of corruption.





“However, as good as all these measures sound, they amount to little or nothing if in prosecuting this historical fight, some government officials are still seen to be ‘untouchables’”