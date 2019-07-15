



Lauretta Onochie, Special Assistant on social media to President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader.





She called for the arrest of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere for allegedly suggesting that the brutal murder of Mrs. Olakunrin in Ondo state, while on transit to Lagos was perpetrated by suspected herdsmen.





Recall that Odumakin had claimed the 58-year-old was shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Benin/Ore expressway, on Friday.





He said: “We have confirmed the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin (58), daughter of our Leader, Chief Fasoranti.

”Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshot from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo state.





“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles. Her domestic staff in the car with her sustained gunshots too.





“This is one death too many and a clear we-can- take-it-no-more death.”





Reacting in a post in her Twitter page on Sunday,

Onochie said: “Those who witnessed the murder of the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Funke Olakunrin, suggest it was either by a criminal armed gang or assassins.





“The Nigeria Police should question Yinka Odumakin to determine his motives for misleading and pointing investigators to Fulani herdsmen.”