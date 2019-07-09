



President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the confirmation of the Senate for the appointment of Prof. Habu Galadima as the substantive Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.





The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the letter from the President to his colleagues at plenary on Tuesday.





Buhari said his correspondence dated July 9, was backed by Section 8 (5) of the NIPSS Act, which empowers him to forward name of nominees for the office to Senate for confirmation.





He appealed to the lawmakers to give necessary support that would ensure smooth screening and confirmation of Galadima.





The President noted that he attached a copy of the nominee’s curriculum vitae to the letter to further enable the Senate have more information about him.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Galadima was born in 1963 at Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.





The current professor of Political Science at the University of Jos, Plateau obtained a first degree in 1987, MSC in 1990 and PhD in 2006 from the same university.





NAN further reports that Galadima who rose to become Head of Department of the Political Science in UNIJOS had worked as a consultant to ECOWAS, World Bank and UNDP.





In a similar letter read by the President of the Senate, Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr Uba Maska as Executive Director of the National Communication Commission (NCC).





The letter quoted Section 8 (1) of the NCC Act as empowering the President to seek the Senate confirmation.