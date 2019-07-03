



The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of having looted the country dry since 2015 that he came into power.





The party called on the National Assembly to investigate the alleged treasury looting.





This was contained in a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in which the party claimed that Buhari’s regime had looted N26.7 trillion, $322 million and N500 billion.





The PDP further called on the National Assembly to invoke its powers under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to recover the funds alleged to have been looted.





The statement added, “The Peoples Democratic Party charges the National Assembly to, upon resumption, assert itself and accede to demands by Nigerians to investigate the widespread insecurity, economic depression, treasury looting, abuse of office and violations that stamped the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since May 2015.





“The PDP urges the federal legislature to protect the interest of millions of suffering Nigerians by invoking its powers under sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by government officials and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last four years.





“The PDP holds that a legislative action has become imperative, as the Buhari-presidency has failed to give a cogent explanation on the alleged looting of over N9 trillion through sleazy oil contracts as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo; a situation that directly points to officials’ culpability.





“Nigerians also want the National Assembly to investigate the issues surrounding the reported stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil using 18 unregistered companies, as well as the alleged looting of over N2.6 trillion in shady oil subsidy regime.





“The PDP urges the National Assembly to also investigate the alleged siphoning of $322m repatriated funds as well as the trillions of naira stolen under shady projects such as the ‘tradermoni’ project, among others.





“The party notes that only recently, the wife of Mr. President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, raised the alarm that over N500 billion meant for poverty alleviation under the APC-led government did not get to the designated beneficiaries.





“The PDP holds that the humongous looting under the Buhari-administration is directly responsible for the economic hardship Nigerians have been subjected to in the last four years.





“Our party, therefore, urges the National Assembly to save the nation by recovering and channelling the stolen funds towards the welfare of Nigerians, while the culprits face the law.”