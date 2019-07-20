



Former Senator representing Kaduna Central District in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has lamented the failure of Federal Government in tackling Boko Haram activities and banditry.





According to him, the efforts of government have not yielded the desired results as terrorism in Nigeria has entered its tenth year with the war against banditry in its fifth year.





However, Sani said he believes the security apparatus can effectively contain Nigeria’s security threats.





Appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s flagship programme, Politics Today, the former lawmaker said: “From the report which we have heard, killings are still going on, even the personnel of the army were even affected.





“We can still say that President Muhammadu Buhari has two major challenges before him – the economy and security.”





“The President still has a lot to do. The earlier he does it, the better. Going for town halls, the meeting has not provided the right result,” he said.





He, however, wants the Federal Government to collaborate with neighbouring Cameroon, Niger, and Chad who also have a share of insurgency.





“These are things that can still be tackled because we are not isolated from the problem as a nation. Our neighbours too – Niger, Chad and Cameroon Republic are also facing the same problem.”