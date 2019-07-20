The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has reacted to report of two teachers who have been suspended for allegedly molesting blind students.





The Incident was reported to have occurred at FCT School for the Blind, Jabi.





The Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Mr Chinyeaka Ohaa, paid an unexpected visit to the school on Wednesday and ensured the two teachers involved, Mr. Ilo Chukwuma and Ebenezer Olateju got suspended, pending the conclusion of investigation.

Reacting to the rape incident on her verified Instagram account, the First Lady called for justice to be served and also thanked the Permanent Secretary of the FCT for swinging into action almost immediately.





She wrote: “This is disheartening, Justice must be served, thanks to Perm Sec FCT for swinging into action, rape shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

The FCTA Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement, said Ohaa further directed the Director of Security Services in the FCTA, Mr Adamu Gwary, to ensure full compliance and implementation of the directive.





On why the teachers were suspended instead of being dismissed immediately, Ohaa noted, “We want to be fair and follow due process. So, we will allow the committee do its work and report by next week.





“But let me assure parents that anyone found culpable in any of the incidents, not only in this school, will be dismissed and prosecuted. Our teachers, like Caesar’s wife, must be above board.”





He expressed disgust over the actions of the accused teachers as he listened to victims narrate their ordeal, lamenting that teachers, who were supposed to be protectors, were now the students’ nightmare.





“We cannot allow this kind of behaviour to continue. These children more or less are helpless and they depend on teachers here. They have confidence and trust in you, that you will protect them from immorality and even outside invasion and you now turn to be the person they are now afraid of. As a government, we cannot just fold our arms,” he added.