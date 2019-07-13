



President Muhammadu Buhari government has come under attack over the killing of Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio political Organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.





Recall that the incident was confirmed by Afenifere’s Spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin in a statement.





He said 58-year-old Mrs. Olakunrin was killed by persons suspected to be herdsmen while heading to Ore Junction from Akure, Ondo State, where she was attacked and shot by her attackers.





But the Ondo State police command refuted Odumakin’s claim, saying it was an armed robbery attack.









Speaking on the development, Buhari’s fierce critic, Omokri has criticised the current administration as being “Inept and Dishonest”





Omokri queried why there were three different angles to those responsible for the death of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.





The former presidential aide on his Twitter page wrote: “Why is General Buhari’s government inept and dishonest?





“The Nigeria President claims “armed robbers” killed Pa Fasoranti’s daughter. Police claim it is ‘kidnappers’. Eyewitnesses testify it is ‘herdsmen’.





“1 death, three different stories! Who do we believe?





Here are some reactions from other Nigerians on Twitter:





@Babatope3291 “The death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, is political, not from Fulani herdsmen.”





@umehoma “The killing of the daughter of Afenifere is sad, but why wait until someone in high place is affected before realizing there’s fire on the mountain? Some of these Fulani Herdsmen have proven to be terrorists, but the best way to reward them is RUGA.”





@RealOladele “We need to put an end to Fulani Herdsmen brutality in this country. They need to leave the yorubas land and go back to where they belong. Osinbajo should stand up to Buhari to condemn the killing of Afenifere leader “Pa Fasoranti” daughter.”





@ChrisRizzy “How many more calls is Buhari going to place considering the rate at which these things happen with no solution in sight, these are crazy times in my country with no good reports whatsoever.”





@Mamakum19 “What is the government doing to curb this issue of herdsmen kidnapping and killing Nigerians? Nothing!!! The security issues under this admin is scary. Many families are mourning and the govt has chosen to turn a blind eye. The blood of these people is crying out for justice.”





@Prodataologist “We don’t want his condolence anymore, we want security and a strong decisive action statement against his kinsmen who are on the killing sprees with reckless impunity.Enough of all these crocodile tears. Perhaps, he should relinquish power to someone who is more competent.”





@Radiobiafralive “The brazen terror attack on Yoruba soil by Fulani terrorists must not go unanswered. Let the murder of the daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Funke Fasoranti Olakunrin be another wake-up call.“