Seven months after being recommended for dismissal, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf.A panel set by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had last December recommended Yusuf for dismissal for alleged fraud and other misdemeanours.Similarly, a panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health had in 2017 recommended his dismissal following findings that he allegedly mismanaged N919m.The Director, Media, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, said in a statement that the President had appointed Prof. Mohammed Sambo, as the new head of the NHIS.