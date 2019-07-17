 Buhari changes official portrait | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Buhari changes official portrait

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved a new portrait for public use.

This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, his aide on New Media on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “President @MBuhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.


“All ministries, departments, agencies of government, Sub-National Entities, businesses and the public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait.”


