President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, approved a new portrait for public use.
This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, his aide on New Media on his verified Twitter handle.
He tweeted, “President @MBuhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes.
“All ministries, departments, agencies of government, Sub-National Entities, businesses and the public are enjoined to obtain soft copy of the portrait.”
President @MBuhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate purposes. pic.twitter.com/pTKmyTaXa5— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 17, 2019
