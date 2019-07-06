



President Muhammadu Buhari has charged farming communities to stop attacking herdsmen who are returning from the south due to the rainy season.





The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said the president warned herdsmen and communities to stop taking the law into their hands.





Shehu said: “Herdsmen returning from the South due to the rainy season must respect the boundaries of farmers and villagers, while the communities must refrain from attacking herdsmen.”





Recall that President Buhari on Wednesday, July 3, suspended Ruga settlement plan.





The president made the suspension of scheme for a nationally acceptable approach to the frequent herdsmen-farmers clash in the country.